Hidden History: African-American musicians have made large contributions to New Orleans culture

By Published:
9935f28883454e17a41424182166daa1

 

(KRON) — Black History month starts this week and on Monday night, KRON4 is beginning a series called “Hidden History” to take a look at the contributions of the African-American community.

When it comes to music, the roots run deep.

And when you talk about jazz, the blues and hip hop, one city which may be considered the center of those genres, is New Orleans.

Black musicians have made large contributions to the culture and the sounds that come out of the “Big Easy.”

Reporter Justin Campbell tells us those contributions can be traced back hundreds of years.

Watch the above video to see Justin’s full report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s