Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner excited to host Super Bowl

Nexstar Content Team Published: Updated:
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (Nexstar)
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (Nexstar)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — With the big game just a week away, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took a few moments Monday to welcome Super Bowl LI and its fans to his city.

“This is a city where you can literally travel the globe in any given day. All around the world,” Turner told a gathering of reporters Monday. “A year ago we told you we would take you to space and then when you come here we would take you around the globe and we are prepared to do that.”

He continued, “I think the weather is going to be fantastic in the city of Houston.”

Mayor Turner also took time to talk about the city’s vibrant restaurant scene.

“With more than 10,000 restaurants in this city, if you come here and you can’t find something that you like, I just don’t know what to tell you,” he stated, adding, “So we are ready to entertain you. As we say, we are a little bit country and we a little bit urban chic all at the same time. This is a cosmopolitan city.”

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, which will be played Sunday at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s