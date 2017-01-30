KRON4’S Teacher of the Week: Jessica Rishwain

(KRON) — KRON4 is proud to honor Jessica Rishwain as our Teacher of the Week for January 30, 2016.

Rishwain teaches 6th to 8th grades as well as Special Education at Pine Valley Middle School for the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

Here is the winning nomination:

Why are you nominating this educator?:

My name is Aaron Factor and I am a special education para professional in Jessica Rishwain’s Special Day Classroom. I am nominating Jessica for all the hard and time consuming work she puts forth day in and day out. She spends hours on hours everyday of her own time planning an preparing individual lesson plans to insure each of her 16 students are learning at their own specific level and pace. She also volunteers afterwork to teach and educate general education teachers and staff members on the different types of disabilities they may come across in their classroom. As well as strategies to effectively teach and involve students with disabilities in their classroom. she also helps oversee “peer pals” which is a program that allows general ed students to come in and work with our students and form friendships. The list goes on and on but the bottom line is that Jessica Rishwain is an amazing teacher that goes above and beyond her job to insure the success and happiness of all of her students and It would make her year if she was chosen as teacher of the week.