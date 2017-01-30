Man allegedly violates parole in severe Salinas stabbing

SALINAS (KRON) — A man was arrested after he allegedly violated his parole and stabbed another man Sunday night in Salinas, police said.

Around 10:24 p.m., police responded to an alleged fight that ended with a stabbing near the intersection of North Main and Rossi streets.

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds on his upper body.

When officers questioned the victim about the incident and suspect, he was initially uncooperative, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene, but a blood trail led officers to a home near the intersection where the stabbing occurred.

Inside the home, officers found the suspect covered in blood with cuts on one of his hands.

Witnesses confirmed he was the attacker, and he was identified as 26-year-old Eric Lara.

Police found that Lara was violating his parole, and he was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive, police said.