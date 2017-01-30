Man driving to hospital after Concord shooting strikes pedestrian

CONCORD (KRON) — A man who was shot Sunday afternoon struck a pedestrian as he drove himself to the hospital, according to police.

Around 3:00 p.m., police responded to Lani Kai Drive to investigate a reported fight between two men.

Police say one of them was shot during the altercation, and proceeded to drive himself to the hospital.

On his way there, he accidentally hit a woman who was walking in the area.

She was taken to the hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released police said.

When the injured man arrived at the hospital, he was treated for his injuries and listed in serious, but stable condition.

The other man allegedly involved in the altercation was described by police as a 64-year-old Concord resident. Police say they found multiple guns in his home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (925) 671-3030.

