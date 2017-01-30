March set for Dublin girl, who went missing 28 years ago

DUBLIN (KRON)- The annual march is planned for Monday in honor of 13-year-old Dublin girl, Ilene Misheloff, who went missing 28 years ago.

The candlelight march will begin around 7 p.m. at 600 Penn Drive near Wells Middle School, now called T.D. Wells Middle School, where she went to school.

Misheloff disappeared on the day of Jan. 30, 1989 after she was excused early from her physical education class.

She was last seen walking on San Ramon Road and Amador Valley Boulevard.

Each year Misheloff’s family, friends, and community members gather to recreate the 2-mile walk she took on that ill-fated day.

The walk begins at T.D. Wells Middle School and then continues to St. Raymond Catholic Church at 11555 Shannon Ave., where a short ecumenical service is held.

Misheloff’s father, Mike Misheloff, believes his daughter is still alive and holds out hope that she will return.

“We’re just waiting for Ilene to come home. We still think she is out there,” Mike Misheloff said.

Anyone with any new information about Ilene’s disappearance is encouraged to report it to Dublin police.