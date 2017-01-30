WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The new acting attorney general has directed the Justice Department to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

President Trump on Monday fired Sally Yates, the previous acting attorney general and a Democratic appointee, after she refused to defend in court his controversial refugee and immigration ban.

In a statement, Trump said Yates had “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” He named longtime federal prosecutor Dana Boente as Yates’ replacement.

