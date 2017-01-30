New acting attorney general directs Justice Department to defend Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012, file photo, Dana Boente, then-First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia leave federal court in Alexandria, Va. President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order. And he’s naming Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to serve in her place. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The new acting attorney general has directed the Justice Department to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees.

President Trump on Monday fired Sally Yates, the previous acting attorney general and a Democratic appointee, after she refused to defend in court his controversial refugee and immigration ban.

In a statement, Trump said Yates had “betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States.” He named longtime federal prosecutor Dana Boente as Yates’ replacement.

