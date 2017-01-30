(KRON)—A San Francisco student of the Academy of Art is one of many people barred from re-entering the United States.

He left back to his native Iran in December to visit family.

But now because of the president’s flight ban, the director is left questioning whether he can finish his first student feature film.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian reports with the story you’ll only see on KRON4 News.

Payam Jafari says all he wants to do is complete the film he has worked toward making for the past several years as a student in San Francisco, but now his education could be put on hold indefinitely.

“I’m in pre-production phase right now but in this condition I’m stuck here,” Jafari said.

He is an Iranian citizen who has lived and studied in San Francisco at the Academy of Art for three years using a student F-1 Visa.

This would be his last semester in which he would complete his first feature film a project years in the making.

The investment and money paid for school are now on the line as the film is on hold.

Payam can’t come back in time because of president donald trump’s 3-month ban on travel from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

Payam flew to Iran in December for winter break.

His flight to back to the bay area was set for next week but that’s not happening now.

Academy of Art administrators say their hands are tied. The university normally helps students with visas, but they must follow legal guidelines.

An immigration attorney who has attended protests at San Francisco International Airport all weekend says the ban is unconstitutional.

“It’s important that people in the U.S or outside the US are informed and the education of what their rights are and actions they can take are important,” said Lisa Weissman-Ward, attorney for the Stanford Law Immigrant Rights Clinic.

As for Payam, the director just hopes he can make his movie that requires to be on location in San Francisco.

Payam says there is a group of about 10 people waiting for his return to the Bay Area without which they cannot finish their assignment.