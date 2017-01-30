Pacifica police searching for masked man on the run

PACIFICA (KRON) — Pacifica Police are asking the public for help in finding a masked man who robbed a Metro PCS cell phone store Saturday in Pacifica.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at Metro PCS’s 799 Hickey Boulevard location, police said.

Police say the store employee was working alone when the suspect came in the store demanding money.

When the employee complied, handing the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers and their K-9 unit searched the area, but couldn’t find the suspect.

He is described as a 30-40 year-old-man of an unknown race who is about 6′ tall.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark colored ski mask, gloves, and black jeans, according to police.

Police say the store employee was unharmed.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with suspect information is encouraged to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314. Anonymous tips may be left on the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444 or online at: http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/