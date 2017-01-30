Passenger dies in suspected DUI crash on I-80 off ramp in Richmond

By Published:
generic

RICHMOND (KRON)- A passenger in a car that crashed on the Richmond I-80 off-ramp died Sunday morning and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman.

Officers arrived on scene at 11:30 p.m. near the Cutting Boulevard off-ramp from westbound Highway 80.

Responding officers found a 2003 Lexus sedan that had overturned.

The female passenger, whose name has yet to be released, was ejected from the car, according to CHP Officer Sean Wilkenfeld.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators determined she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, Wilkenfeld said.

The 21-year-old driver, Lexus Taylor, suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital, where officers determined she was under the influence of alcohol.

Taylor was arrested but remains at a hospital in stable condition.

