Police: Teacher arrested for biting child at trampoline park

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – An elementary school teacher has been arrested after biting a child at Sky Zone Trampoline Park, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police say 35-year-old Melanie Rose Johnson has been charged with Assault and Battery after biting an 11-year-old boy in the arm.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The mom of the child filed a report on Sunday, and police say they have video of the incident.

According to the school’s website, Johnson is a fourth-grade teacher at Forest Acres Elementary School in Pickens County.

She is on administrative leave, according to Pickens County Schools spokesperson John Eby.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

