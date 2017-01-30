Quebec mosque attack victims named

(AP)—Quebec authorities have released the names of the six people killed in a shooting attack at a mosque.

They have been identified as Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39.

Quebec authorities have charged Quebec mosque attack suspect Alexandre Bissonnette with six counts of first- degree murder.

Bissonnette also has been charged with five counts of attempted murder in the shooting at a mosque late Sunday.

Quebec police now say just one of the individuals arrested in connection with Canadian mosque attack is considered a suspect, while the other man is considered a witness.

Police didn’t say which one remains the suspect in the Sunday night attack which killed six people and injured more than a dozen others.

Court clerk Isabelle Ferland earlier identified Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed el Khadir as the suspects

Iran is condemning the deadly shooting at a Quebec mosque, calling it “inhumane and criminal.”

State media quotes Franian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying the attack shows that “terrorism is not confined to one region or a few countries.”

Shiite-majority Iran is helping Iraq and Syria battle the Islamic State, a Sunni extremist group. But Iran has also provided aid to groups that Western nations consider terrorist organizations, like the Lebanese Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas.