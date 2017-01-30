(KRON)—The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of a bank robbery suspect who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit last week.

21-year-old Cruz Vargas is accused of robbing a Scotts Valley bank. Vargas was spotted in the Japantown neighborhood in San Jose Friday afternoon.

He was first seen in the stairwell of an apartment complex near East Mission and North Seventh streets around 4 p.m.

Suspect from last week’s felonious spree inc. Robbery, Vehicle Pursuit, Carjacking, Burglary & extensive mountain manhunt. Cruz Vargas, 21 pic.twitter.com/VtvQi60XnF — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) January 30, 2017

The robbery suspect is accused of stealing an unmarked law enforcement car from the Redwood Estates area, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s officials.

The Malibu stolen was not owned by the sheriff’s office, said sheriff’s Sgt. Rich Glennon.

Three people inside the car were arrested and one of the three was on the run.

Robbery suspect stole a vehicle from the Redwood Estates area. 2009 Silver Chevy Malibu (CA License #3QWI051) L.E. unmarked, similar to pic. pic.twitter.com/rwXT5zhiBE — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) January 27, 2017

Police started following the car at 2:15 p.m.on East Santa Clara Street in downtown San Jose on Friday. The car did not have a weapon or police scanner. It was parked outside a law enforcement officer’s home when it was stolen.

Officers confronted the suspects and two of the suspects were arrested while the third ran into an apartment complex.

The search for the suspect involved 50 officers and two helicopters on North 10th Street. Residents were told to shelter in place for 45 minutes.

An officer used a Taser stun gun to attempt to arrest the third suspect, but it did not work. Police eventually arrested him on North 10th and East Taylor Streets.