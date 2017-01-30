Sierra LaMar Murder Trial: Day 1 in Tweets

(KRON) Here is what happened in Day 1 of the Sierra LaMar murder trial. Antolin Garcia Torres is on trial for killing the LaMar who’s body has never been found.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe has been in the court room all afternoon.

Opening arguments resume in trial #AntolinGarciaTorres in 2012 alleged murder ofSierraLamar. Emotional day for her family. pic.twitter.com/PPjAavKtuF — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

#DavidBoyd, prosecutor in #AntolinGarciaTorres murder trial begins detailed explanation of DNA evidence in alleged murder of #SierraLamar — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 30, 2017

Jury told #SierraLamar disappeared from social media on day she vanished en route to school on 3/16/12. — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 30, 2017

Jury seeing contents of #SierraLamar‘s backpack, found in field near bus stop where she was last seen. DNA evidence to follow — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 30, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres appears to be paying close attention, conferring frequently with lawyers as prosecutors detail evidence in murder trial — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 30, 2017

#SierraLamar‘s mother Marlene. Jury in AntolinGarciaTorres murder trial hearing emotional 911 call on 3/2012 day when she went missing. — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 30, 2017

Inside Dept 40 S. Clara Co Hall of Justice. Jury hears 911 call from SierraLamar’s mom Arlene repoting her missing — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 30, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres murder trial underway. Jury of 6 men/6 women shown photo of last time still missing #SierraLamar seen alive — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 30, 2017

#’SierraLamar is dead’ and this man (pointing at AntolinGarciaTorres) is the man who killed her. Prosecutor David Boyd as trial begins. — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 30, 2017