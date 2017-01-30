SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Major players in the tech world like Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Twitter, and Microsoft have publicly rebuked the travel ban by President Donald Trump.

Thousands of Google employees at several different locations across the country walked out of work on Monday.

Thousands of Google employees at several different locations across the country walked out of work on Monday.

And some Silicon Valley companies are taking action and using cash to fight the ban.

