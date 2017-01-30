Tech Report: Tech companies protest President Trump’s travel ban

By and Published:
bd30933dc7414928a6ed25aaef4df351

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Major players in the tech world like Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Twitter, and Microsoft have publicly rebuked the travel ban by President Donald Trump.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate is here to show us how some tech workers in the valley walked out of work Monday in protest.

Thousands of Google employees at several different locations across the country walked out of work on Monday.

And some Silicon Valley companies are taking action and using cash to fight the ban.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s