SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about 49ers new general manager, Tom Brady’s father, and how President Trump’s travel ban affects foreign NBA players.

The San Francisco 49ers have hired former NFL safety and Fox broadcaster John Lynch to be their general manager.

The father of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rips NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell over ‘Deflategate’ investigation.

The travel ban imposed by President Trump may be a concern for foreign NBA players.

The Golden State Warriors beat Portland Trail Blazers last night, 113-111. Steph Curry missed last night’s game due to the flu.