Tree falls on car despite sunny skies in Concord

CONCORD (KRON)- A man walked outside to find a tree had toppled on top of his car in Concord.
Craig Stone was at work when he found the tree on his car around 10:45 a.m. at Panda’s Decals and Signs located on Detroit Avenue in Concord.
No one was injured in the incident, but the branch smashed into the roof and back of his car.
Stone is puzzled on how the branch fell onto his car with clear skies and no severe weather.
The branch will remain on his until the landlord of the property where the incident happens make arrangements to remove the tree.
Concord tree on car
Concord tree on car x
