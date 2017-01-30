Trump to announce US Supreme Court nominee

President Donald Trump, left, hands Defense Secretary James Mattis, right, a pen after he signed an executive action on rebuilding the military during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, left, hands Defense Secretary James Mattis, right, a pen after he signed an executive action on rebuilding the military during an event at the Pentagon in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Trump made a major announcement Monday morning on Twitter.

He says he has made his decision on his nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.

According to his tweet, he will reveal his choice live at 8:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. California time) on Tuesday.

He was originally scheduled to make the announcement on Thursday…

The president has narrowed his list to four candidates: Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman, William Pryor and Diane Sykes.

If approved, the nominee will replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away last February.

The position has remained vacant for almost a year after Senate republicans refused to hold a vote on President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland.

