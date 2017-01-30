FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A kitchen fire in Fairfield caused about $55,000 in damage to a single-family home in Fairfield on Monday morning, according to Fairfield Fire Battalion Chief Matt Luckenbach said.

The fire happened in the 500 block of San Marco Street at around 9:20 a.m., firefighters said.

A woman was cooking hash browns in oil on a stove and then went to check on her young son, Luckenbach said. That is when the oil caught fire and ignited the kitchen cabinets.

Firefighters knocked down the fire by 9:30 a.m., Luckenbach said.

The fire burned the kitchen and sent smoke throughout the house, displacing two adults, five children and a dog, Luckenbach said.

No injuries were reported.

Bay City News contributed to this report.