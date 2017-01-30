VIDEO: Moose charges at hikers in Utah

OGDEN, UTAH (KRON)- Over a dozen hikers had a scary encounter with a moose in Utah after they were nearly run over.

The group’s initial plan was to snowshoe and hike in the Wheeler Creek area off Art Nord Drive.

Plans were interrupted when a moose came barreling towards the group.

One hiker, Barbara Smith said,”She came down and she was like a steamroller. when she came down we only had seconds before she was right on us.”

Chauntelle McAlhany’s dog Bella was nearly trampled to death by the moose.

“The moose just went right over the top of her and somehow miraculously she didn’t get hurt,” McAlhany said.

Once the moose came charging down the trail, it blocked the passageway for the hikers to get escape.

“We were stuck, we were cold, we wanted to get back down to our car and it was the only way. There’s no way to go around the moose, I mean it’s a narrow trail,” said McAlhany.

Members in the group crouched down in low positions as to not intimidate the animal.

“We’ve had a heavy snowfall in the last few weeks. It’s moving the animals down. The animals are going to places where it’s easy to walk like a well-traveled trail like Wheeler Canyon is,” said Department of Wildlife spokesman Phil Douglass.

Hikers are encouraged to take extra precaution when traveling along the trail.

CNN new source contributed to this report.