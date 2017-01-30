VIDEO: What happened in Day 1 of Sierra LaMar trial

SAN JOSE (KRON) — It is Day 1 of the murder trial against Antolin Garcia-Torres, the man accused of murdering Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar.

Opening arguments were made in the trial on Monday. The alleged murder took place in 2012, as LaMar walked to school one morning.

David Boyd, the prosecutor in the murder trial, gave a detailed explanation of the DNA evidence linking Garcia-Torres to LaMar’s death.

“Sierra LaMar is dead,” said Boyd, who pointed at Garcia-Torres saying he was the one that killed her.

The jury was also told LaMar disappeared from social media on the day she went missing–Mar. 16, 2012.

Garcia-Torres appeared to be paying close attention, conferring frequently with lawyers as prosecutors detailed evidence in the murder trial, according to KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe.

It was a very emotional day for LaMar’s family.

The jury heard the emotional 911 call, made by Sierra’s mother Marlene, on the day Sierra went missing.

The six men and six women who make up the jury were also shown the photo of the last time LaMar was seen alive.

LaMar was 15 years old when she disappeared from a Morgan Hill bus stop.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story all week.

