Wet weather to return Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area has been enjoying a nice break from rain these past few days.

However, the break is about to come to an end. Rain is expected to return Wednesday, according to KRON4’s meteorologists.

Strong high pressure will remain over California through the next few days, maintaining dry weather conditions and resulting in continued warming into Tuesday.

Expect the rain to begin late Wednesday night. Period of rain are expected to continue through Friday.

