Wet weather to return Wednesday

By Published:
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Richard Polich holds an umbrella as he crosses a street in the rain in San Francisco. Taking a regional approach to saving water in California’s drought, state regulators may propose relaxing conservation orders for El Nino-soaked Northern Californians, while keeping in place more strict rules for residents of the drier Southern California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Richard Polich holds an umbrella as he crosses a street in the rain in San Francisco. Taking a regional approach to saving water in California’s drought, state regulators may propose relaxing conservation orders for El Nino-soaked Northern Californians, while keeping in place more strict rules for residents of the drier Southern California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area has been enjoying a nice break from rain these past few days.

However, the break is about to come to an end. Rain is expected to return Wednesday, according to KRON4’s meteorologists.

Strong high pressure will remain over California through the next few days, maintaining dry weather conditions and resulting in continued warming into Tuesday.

FORECAST: San Francisco Bay Area Weather

Expect the rain to begin late Wednesday night. Period of rain are expected to continue through Friday.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on the forecast

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s