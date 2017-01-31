5 arrested after disobeying judge’s orders in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Five men were arrested Tuesday in an undercover ‘court sting’ after disobeying a judge’s orders not to drive.

Santa Rosa Police targeted drivers suspected of having suspended or revoked licenses or who were unlicensed drivers during the sting at the Sonoma County Courthouse.

Between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., officers staked out individuals who had been told by a judge not to drive and/or who had been told that their license had been suspended.

Nine people were followed from courtrooms by officers to ensure that they were not driving and had alternate means of transportation.

Five of those individuals did not follow the judge’s orders and proceeded to get behind the wheel and drive away.

The offenders who got behind the wheel were stopped by officers and arrested.

The individuals could now face additional jail time and long driver license suspensions along with other financial hits including attorney fees, court costs, lost time at work, and the potential loss of job or job prospects.