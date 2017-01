SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—BART is asking for the public’s help in finding a sexual battery suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

The agency tweeted a picture of the suspect at 12:04 p.m.

If you recognize the man seen in the pictures, call BART police at (510)464-7000.

If you see or recognize this man, call BART police at 510.464.7000. He is under investigation for sexual battery. pic.twitter.com/E430saracx — SFBART (@SFBART) January 31, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js