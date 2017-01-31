Brentwood man injured in shooting

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Brentwood on Monday evening.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired on the 1200 block of Picadilly Lane around 7:45 p.m., Brentwood Police said.

The officers found a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Based on witness statements and physical evidence at the scene, investigators determined the shooting occurred in the street.

No suspect or motive have been determined.