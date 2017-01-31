Day 2 of Sierra LaMar murder trial underway

SAN JOSE (KRON) — It is Day 2 of the murder trial against Antolin Garcia-Torres, the man accused of murdering Morgan Hill teenager Sierra LaMar.

LaMar was 15 years old when she disappeared while on her way to catch the bus to school in Morgan Hill on March 16, 2012.

Garcia-Torres, now 25, is accused of kidnapping and killing LaMar. Her body was never found.

Monday marked the first day of the trial.

In the first day, opening statements were made.

The jury heard the emotional 911 call, made by Sierra’s mother Marlene, on the day Sierra went missing.

The six men and six women who make up the jury were also shown the photo of the last time LaMar was seen alive.

Day two is now underway, and KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is present in court to document the latest updates.

Around 9:30 a.m., the jury was informed of previous alleged attacks on women by Garcia-Torres.

This includes incidents where the defendant allegedly used a stun gun to attack women in the lot of a Morgan Hill Safeway.

At 10:00 a.m., the jury was shown a video of Garcia-Torres being interviewed by police about the finding of LaMar’s DNA in his red Volkswagen Jetta.

The footage shows him telling the officers that he “masturbates in his car.”

Prosecution wraps up opening statements, asks jury to find #AntolinGarciaTorres guilty of murdering #SierraLaMar. Defense statements next. pic.twitter.com/2CTYn69Qfm — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

Prosecutor #DavidBoyd suggests to jury that #AntolinGarciaTorres spoke about masturbation because he thought cops had found sperm/DNA in car pic.twitter.com/WIfLdtxKLs — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

Jury in #SierraLamar murder trial see's video of #GarciaTorres interview with cops about DNA, tells them he 'masturbates in his car.' pic.twitter.com/gzSJxbp8jh — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

Jury in #SierraLaMar murder case told that defendant #GarciaTorres used #stungun in previous attacks on women in lot at Morgan Hill Safeway pic.twitter.com/bV3tlf5N7G — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres/#SierraLaMar murder trial opening statements resume. Jury hearing about earlier alleged attacks on women by defendent. pic.twitter.com/qdYfKHkiMX — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017