Elaine Chao has been sworn in as transportation secretary

By Published: Updated:
In this Nov. 21, 2016 photo, former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao arrives at Trump Tower in New York, to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. President-elect Trump has picked Elaine Chao as Transportation secretary. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
In this Nov. 21, 2016 photo, former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao arrives at Trump Tower in New York, to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. President-elect Trump has picked Elaine Chao as Transportation secretary. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elaine Chao has been sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence as the next transportation secretary following her Senate confirmation.

Chao served as labor secretary for eight years under President George W. Bush. She is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. McConnell attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Chao is expected to take a leading role in President Donald Trump’s goal of investing $1 trillion in infrastructure to improve highways, rail service and bridges.

Chao was deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s