VIDEO: Escaped inmate on the run in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — Alameda County sheriff’s deputies are helping search for an inmate who escaped from out-of-state law enforcement deputies in Hayward this morning, an Alameda County sheriff’s sergeant said.

At around 9:45 a.m. deputies from Kentucky were transporting, 27-year-old Shawn New, for extradition when he escaped the vehicle at Interstate 880 and A Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Local law enforcement has set up a perimeter in the area where the escape occurred.

New is wanted by Kentucky authorities for fraud and ID theft, according to Alameda County Sheriff officials.

Escaped prisoner: Shawn New, age 27, wanted by Kentucky authorities for fraud and ID theft. Escaped from their vehicle 880@ A St 0945. #BOLO pic.twitter.com/ZuNs8BHaGG — Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 31, 2017