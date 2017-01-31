VIDEO: Escaped inmate on the run in Hayward

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Alameda County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Alameda County Sheriff's Office

HAYWARD (KRON) — Alameda County sheriff’s deputies are helping search for an inmate who escaped from out-of-state law enforcement deputies in Hayward this morning, an Alameda County sheriff’s sergeant said.

At around 9:45 a.m. deputies from Kentucky were transporting, 27-year-old Shawn New, for extradition when he escaped the vehicle at Interstate 880 and A Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Local law enforcement has set up a perimeter in the area where the escape occurred.

New is wanted by Kentucky authorities for fraud and ID theft, according to Alameda County Sheriff officials.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s