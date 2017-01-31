Kansas high school student turns locker into vending machine

KANSAS (KRON)- A Kansas high school student has gone viral after creating an unconventional soda machine from his locker.

The mastermind behind the “Soda Locker” is Valley Center Hig School senior Blake Hawkins.

The locker delivers cold beverages for the price of 75 cents.

Hawkins said he always had a knack for building things.

He sold sodas in between classes and word spread quickly.

An assistant principal found out about the Soda Locker and took pictures.

School officials were impressed with Hawkin’s invention, but the machine violates several school policies.

Blake found himself out of business.

The “Soda Locker” may not be gone forever.

School officials are considering using the locker as a fundraising tool to fund school programs.