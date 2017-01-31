Man in Antioch DUI collision allegedly kidnapped passenger

ANTIOCH (KRON)- Officers discovered a kidnapped victim Tuesday Morning following a DUI collision in Antioch.

Officers arrived near a gas station on Kastania Road off northbound 101 around 12:30 a.m.

The driver of a 1996 Volvo sedan, Antioch resident Douglas Stevenson,54, was under the influence of drugs and driving at excess speeds on northbound 101, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Stevenson missed a left curve and ran off the road, over a ditch, and into a field south of the gas station on Kastania Road.

After the collision, he walked away from the scene but was detained by officers.

Police discovered the 58-year-old female passenger, who is from San Francisco, was allegedly forced into the vehicle by Stevenson.

The passenger claims she was kidnapped outside a homeless shelter in San Francisco.

Both Stevenson and the passenger sustained major injuries.

The female passenger was treated for her injuries at Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Steven was booked into Sonoma County Jail later that morning on felony DUI and kidnapping charges.