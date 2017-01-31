Man shot and killed on Tully Road in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are investigating a homicide on Tuesday night when a man was shot and killed on Tully Road, Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

The fatal shooting happened at around 9:51 p.m. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Tully Road. When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene, Garcia said.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, nor arrested.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

