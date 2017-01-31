SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (KRON) — In South Carolina, a restaurant sign has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

A simple mistake caused customers to call for boycotts and threaten to report the restaurant to federal authorities.

The owners of Kenny’s Homecooking bought a help-wanted sign on eBay.

But the issue with the sign is that it said minorities need not apply.

According to the owners, they misunderstood the sign being that English isn’t their first language.

Once they realized their mistake, they took it down and replaced the sign with an apology.

But some customers say they are not buying it.