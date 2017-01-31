Nevada man allegedly kidnaps, tries to kill ex-girlfriend, baby

SPARKS, NEVADA (KRON)- A man allegedly tried to kidnap and kill his ex-girlfriend and 17-month old baby after an argument Monday night, according to police.

The victim, whose name is being withheld, reported the incident to officers at the Sparks Police Department around 9:00 p.m.

Investigators identified the suspect as Sparks resident Anthony Vaile.

Vaile and the victim had a disagreement while driving on I-80 eastbound from Reno.

The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim, and their child, who was also in the car.

Vaile began to drive in excess of 100 MPH eastbound on I-80, according to officers.

Witness in the area reported seeing a female attempting to get out while the vehicle was still traveling at high speeds.

Vaile drove to the area of Vista Blvd and I-80 where the victim was able to shift the vehicle into park.

Vaile fled from the vehicle on foot.

Vaile was located getting into a second car in the Coconut Bowl area.

Responding officers initiated a traffic stop but Vaile refused to stop.

Vaile led officers in a vehicle pursuit that ended near an apartment complex in 1400 block of Coupler in Sparks.

Vaile fled from the vehicle on foot and was apprehended by officers in the area.

He was booked into Washoe County Jail for kidnapping, child endangerment, eluding, dissuading a witness, and reckless driving.