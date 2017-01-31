People Behaving Badly: Illegal West Oakland park homeless encampment–with a waiting list

By and Published:
OAKLAND (KRON) — On the side and even beneath the highways and byways of the Bay Area, you often see encampments of homeless people.

The structures used to protect people from the elements come and go and often change, but in West Oakland, one has cropped up in a park that is different.

It has been there for a while and is so well put together that there is an actual waiting list to get inside. However, there is a problem.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

