Shooting near South LA school, possible injuries

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police are on the scene of a shooting near a high school in South Los Angeles.

Television news footage showed paramedics rushing a victim on a gurney into an ambulance near Crenshaw High School Monday morning.

Officer Aareon Jefferson says a call of shots fired came in shortly before 8 a.m. on the 5000 block of 11th Avenue, where the school is located.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles Unified School District referred calls to the police, because the reported shooting occurred in the neighborhood, not on campus.

