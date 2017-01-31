Rob Black’s Winners and Losers: Wall Street reacts to Trump’s border policies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON 4’s Mark Danon talk about Wall Street’s reaction to Trump’s border policies, home prices and Super Bowl ads.

Trump’s executive order closing the U.S. border to Syrians and temporarily banning refugees and citizens of seven Middle East countries has caused uncertainty on Wall Street.

U.S. home prices rose over five percent in November thanks to rising disposable personal income per capita, decreasing unemployment and low interest rates. Out of the 20 cities, Seattle, Portland and Denver continued to see the largest year-over-year gains, with Seattle leading the way as prices rose more than ten percent year-over-year.

Companies are shelling out five million dollars for ads in this year’s Super Bowl. But that’s not all. In recent years, companies are spending an extra million dollars to pre-release and promote their ads on YouTube and other social media.

Black answers the question: Are most of Americans on track for retirement?