San Francisco files federal lawsuit against Trump’s executive order on sanctuary cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco city leaders are fighting back against President Trump’s controversial executive orders on immigration.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced Tuesday morning that the city is filing a federal lawsuit against President Trump’s order on sanctuary cities.

The President’s order blocks federal funding to sanctuary cities.

San Francisco is one of a few sanctuary cities in the Bay Area, including San Jose, Oakland and Berkeley.

California lawyers are also suing President Trump over his executive order suspending visas and immigration benefits without the approval of Congress.

The lawsuit was filed on Saturday which is a day after the president signed the executive order. The president’s order bans those who are from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the country for 90 days.

SF Files Fed Lawsuit against President Trump for blocking Fed Funds because of Sanctuary City Status @kron4news pic.twitter.com/gNZKlpuou3 — Haaziq Madyun (@KRON4HMadyun) January 31, 2017