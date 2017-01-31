Search underway for masked man who robbed cellphone store in Pacifica

PACIFICA (KRON)- Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a cell phone store in Pacifica Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a Metro PCS location at 799 Hickey Blvd on a report of a robbery.

The suspect entered the store and confronted an employee, who was working alone, demanding money, officers said.

The employee complied with the suspect’s request, giving him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled the store, police said.

Officers searched the area around the store and were not able to locate him.

The employee suffered no injuries.

The suspect appears to be a man between the ages of 30-40 years-old and about 6-feet tall.

He wore black jeans, black gloves, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or the tip line at (650) 359-4444.