SANTA ROSA (BCN)—A Sebastopol-area man faces 40 years to life in prison for killing his parents at their home in 2015.

Nathan Alexander Wilson, 35, pleaded no contest in Sonoma County Superior Court on Monday to the stabbing murders of David Wilson, 66, and Adrianne Chapin, 60, at the family’s Sexton Road home near Sebastopol on Nov. 23, 2015.

Before he pleaded no contest, the criminal complaint was amended to allege the second count of murder was premeditated and deliberate, according to court records.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Dana Simonds indicated she will sentence Wilson to 40 years to life in prison on March 3.

Wilson’s uncle found the slain couple covered in blood on the floor of the home in unincorporated Sonoma County around 9:30 a.m., and saw Wilson covered in blood by a shed on the property, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a sword at the scene.

Wilson fled to Mendocino County in his 2006 Toyota truck, and the sheriff’s office issued a statewide bulletin about the slaying. A citizen reported seeing the truck parked along Tomki Road in the Redwood Valley area around 4:30 p.m.

Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies found the abandoned truck and searched for Wilson, and Ukiah police saw him walking down a street near the Mendo Mill and Lumber Company.

Wilson lied about his name, but Ukiah police identified him by his driver’s license and took him into custody.