Sierra LaMar murder trial Day 2 in tweets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Rob Fladebow is in the courtroom for Day 2 of the Sierra LaMar murder trial.

We are keeping a running tab of his live Twitter updates and the prosecution and defense argue their cases:

….single strand of #SierraLaMar's hair was not on rope when found, says defense team. Poses question to jury: where did it come from? pic.twitter.com/PztvH0DmRU — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

#SierraLaMar murder case. Jury seeing evidence found in #GarciaTorres' car trunk. Defense attacking fiber evidence. — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

#GarciaTorres attorney asserts forensic evidence in #SierraLamar case 'cross contaminated' by what's known as 'transfer' from other sources pic.twitter.com/RnIuujViyX — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres defense team attacking prosecution #DNA, other forensic evidence. Asserting sloppy protocol in gathering& analysis. pic.twitter.com/NeFFXdOQeH — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

Defense asserts 'lack of evidence' in prior attacks on women in #SierraLaMar case. Jury told victims couldn't identify #GarciaTorres later pic.twitter.com/smRyxfL1AB — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres defense team begins opening statements. Lead attorney #AlLopez asks jury to be 'open minded.' pic.twitter.com/hca12XoWCy — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

Final note on prosecution opening statements. Jury told #GarciaTorres was on Rd where #Sierra last seen. Told cops he was going fishing. pic.twitter.com/n04tML0btA — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

Prosecution wraps up opening statements, asks jury to find #AntolinGarciaTorres guilty of murdering #SierraLaMar. Defense statements next. pic.twitter.com/2CTYn69Qfm — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

Prosecutor #DavidBoyd suggests to jury that #AntolinGarciaTorres spoke about masturbation because he thought cops had found sperm/DNA in car pic.twitter.com/WIfLdtxKLs — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

Jury in #SierraLamar murder trial see's video of #GarciaTorres interview with cops about DNA, tells them he 'masturbates in his car.' pic.twitter.com/gzSJxbp8jh — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

Jury in #SierraLaMar murder case told that defendant #GarciaTorres used #stungun in previous attacks on women in lot at Morgan Hill Safeway pic.twitter.com/bV3tlf5N7G — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017

#AntolinGarciaTorres/#SierraLaMar murder trial opening statements resume. Jury hearing about earlier alleged attacks on women by defendent. pic.twitter.com/qdYfKHkiMX — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 31, 2017