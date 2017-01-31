Suspect in Sonoma County stabbing incident arrested

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) Police arrested a transient man Monday for allegedly stabbing a man Friday night.

Police arrested 58-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Frederick Helmke, around 4:50 a.m. on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday around 10:00 p.m. officers responded to a home near the 4700 block of Guerneville Road after someone reported a stabbing.

Deputies discovered a 55-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his stomach, according to a Sonoma County sheriff.

An argument broke out between the two men when the victim accused the suspect of stealing from him.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, at which point the suspect stabbed the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in a white recreational video before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.