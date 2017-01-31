Take a look around NRG Stadium, home of Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON, TEXAS (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Big events need big spaces.

Here are some interesting facts about the massive space that will host Super Bowl LI this weekend.

The NRG Complex spans 350 acres—that’s more than twice the size of Disneyland!

Driving in? There are 26,000 parking spaces, which is more than Houston’s Intercontinental Airport.

It’s big. Very big. There are 15 elevators and 20 escalators to get you around.

Sit and watch: The seating capacity is 72,220. It could seat the student bodies of Texas A&M and Southern Methodist University with more than a thousand seats to spare.

Get some sun! The roof opening is 500-by-385 feet. That’s larger than a football field. It takes 7 minutes to open it.

Seriously, don’t worry about having enough space. The stadium has 1.9 million square feet of floor space and a 97,000-square-foot playing surface.

Need to leave your seat? Don’t worry, you won’t miss a moment of playing time. There are more than 1,550 HD LCD Flat Screen televisions in public areas to catch all the action.

Can’t make it to ‘the big game?’ You can come another time. The NRG Stadium Complex hosts over 500 events per year.

Behind-the-scenes at Super Bowl LI View as list View as gallery Open Gallery NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media) NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (John Kucko/Nexstar Media) NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (John Kucko/Nexstar Media) Nexstar Media Reporter Kevaney Martin prepares to do a live shot in front of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media) Nexstar Media Reporter Alyssa Orange prepares to do a live shot in front of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media) (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media) (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media) NFL analyst Cris Carter in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media)

