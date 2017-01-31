The World According to Gary: Super Bowl media day

By Published: Updated:
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the events that unfolded at Monday’s Super Bowl media day and LeBron James’ comments on Charles Barkley.

49er’s future head coach, Kyle Shanahan, had a minor scare when he lost the backpack containing the Falcon’s game plans for Sunday.

In an interview, Tom Brady faced more questions about his father’s interview with KRON4’s Mark Carpenter. Later, when asked who his hero is, the Partiot’s quarterback got a little misty-eyed

In basketball, LeBron James finally fires back at Charles Barkley.

