Trump cancels planned Milwaukee visit on Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump has canceled a previously planned trip to Milwaukee on Thursday.

Tech. Sgt. Meghan Skrepenski with the 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Air National Guard in Milwaukee confirmed Tuesday that the visit had been canceled. She says she has no information on why it was canceled.

The White House has not announced why the trip was called off or if he will reschedule.

Trump was expected to give a speech on the economy during the Wisconsin stop. It would have been his first to the state as president. He last visited Wisconsin in December as part of his victory tour.