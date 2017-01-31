SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Twitter users are reacting to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the United State Supreme Court.

Here are some tweets:

After being announced by @POTUS as the next Assoc Justice #SCOTUS Neil Gorsuch greets Maureen & Fr. Scalia pic.twitter.com/B1k95sGMJc — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Join me in supporting Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court! #SCOTUS https://t.co/9uLPKIyEKZ — Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Judge Neil Gorsuch is a phenomenal nominee for the #SCOTUS. https://t.co/qQIeFmXE3O pic.twitter.com/QoiGqCZ2dH — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Now more than ever, we need a Justice who is independent, eschews ideology, who will preserve our democracy & protect fundamental rights. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Judge Gorsuch’s radical views on women’s rights are deeply troubling to everyone fighting to #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/TDU2FufoKx — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If #NeilGorsuch gets on the SCOTUS he could serve for 30 years and rule on thousands of cases. The damage he’ll do is hard to exaggerate. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Conservative #SCOTUS pick Neil Gorsuch sees the constitution and follows the words on the document. Liberals see words that aren’t there. — Hutch (@LawlessPirate) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

i assume merrick garland is just going to sit around in a scotus robe with a decaying gavel like miss havisham — Libby Nelson (@libbyanelson) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Only the haters and losers would obstruct @realDonaldTrump‘s #SCOTUS pick. Gorsuch is a legal giant! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DenaldJTrumpJr) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Democrats should treat Trump’s SCOTUS pick with the exact same courtesy the GOP showed Merrick Garland. Don’t flinch, don’t back down — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is our Supreme Court, not a g-damn reality-tv show! What an embarrassment! Give him NOTHING Democrats. Garland!#SCOTUS #EightIsEnough — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 1, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js