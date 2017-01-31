VIDEO: Budweiser accidentally gets political in Super Bowl ad

(KRON)—Budweiser claims it accidentally got political in its Super Bowl ad this year.

The commercial tells the story of the company’s co-founder Adolphus Busch who emigrated from Germany to the United States.

You can see in the ad Busch sailing through storms to reach the United States. When he arrives, people tell him to go back home.

Busch then meets Eberhard Anheuser.

This ad comes after protests across the United States over President Donald Trump’s immigration, but Budweiser says it is just a coincidence.

The commercial was just focusing on the common story of an immigrant.

Video courtesy of CNN