VIDEO: Fake Tom Brady wins day 1 of Big Game week

Video courtesy of CNN

HOUSTON (KRON) — A Tom Brady doppelganger was seen parading around the Big Game festivities on Monday.

‘Twin Brady’ was living it up. Fans showed him love as he strutted silently and interacted with players.

Brady’s creepy ‘twin’ was actually Bleacher Report’s Dan Worthington disguised in a Tom Brady mask.

The hauntingly life-like mask reportedly took about a month to create.

Rumor has it the disguise even comes with the attachment of classic Brady-like gold locks.

It was first debuted back in September at the Patriots season opener.

CNN contributed to this article