VIDEO: Fake Tom Brady wins day 1 of Big Game week

By Published:
Courtesy of CNN
Courtesy of CNN

Video courtesy of CNN

HOUSTON (KRON) — A Tom Brady doppelganger was seen parading around the Big Game festivities on Monday.

‘Twin Brady’ was living it up. Fans showed him love as he strutted silently and interacted with players.

Brady’s creepy ‘twin’ was actually Bleacher Report’s Dan Worthington disguised in a Tom Brady mask.

The hauntingly life-like mask reportedly took about a month to create.

Rumor has it the disguise even comes with the attachment of classic Brady-like gold locks.

It was first debuted back in September at the Patriots season opener.

CNN contributed to this article

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s