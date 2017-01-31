STOCKTON (KRON) — It has been nearly two months since the deadly Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

On Tuesday night, KRON4 is hearing from the family of a man who was the last person to crawl out of the burning building alive.

Thirty-six people died in the fire.

Samuel “Peaches” Maxwell from Stockton survived, but he suffered severe smoke inhalation.

So much ash went into his lungs that doctors were forced to put him in an induced coma so his body could heal.

Reporter Ben Deci spoke to the family, doing everything in their power to help their son recover.

KTXL contributed to this report.