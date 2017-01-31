VIDEO: Family of man who was last person to crawl out of Ghost Ship warehouse alive speaks

STOCKTON (KRON) — It has been nearly two months since the deadly Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

On Tuesday night, KRON4 is hearing from the family of a man who was the last person to crawl out of the burning building alive.

Thirty-six people died in the fire.

Samuel “Peaches” Maxwell from Stockton survived, but he suffered severe smoke inhalation.

So much ash went into his lungs that doctors were forced to put him in an induced coma so his body could heal.

Reporter Ben Deci spoke to the family, doing everything in their power to help their son recover.

Watch the above video to see Ben’s full report.

KTXL contributed to this report.

