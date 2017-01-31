VIDEO: Warriors forward Kevin Durant reads to grammar school students

By Published: Updated:
Kevin Durant reads to grammar school students at San Francisco’s Bret Harte Elementary School (Photo Courtesy of Jeff Pierce)
Kevin Durant reads to grammar school students at San Francisco’s Bret Harte Elementary School (Photo Courtesy of Jeff Pierce)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Warriors forward Kevin Durant and assistant coach Ron Adams are reading to 200 students at a San Francisco school Tuesday afternoon.

The event was held at Bret Harte Elementary School on Gilman Avenue at 3 p.m.

Durant and Adams read children’s stories on stage alongside some of the students in the Reading Partners program.

It is all part of the Read to Achieve Reading Rally presented by Ross Stores.

The event also had a question and answer session for the Warriors team members.

This is the 15th season where the Warriors and Ross stores have teamed up to host the Read to Achieve event. The goal of the program is to improve the reading of 3rd graders and prevent students from forgetting what they learned over the summer.

Videos courtesy of Jeff Pierce

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s