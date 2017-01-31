SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Warriors forward Kevin Durant and assistant coach Ron Adams are reading to 200 students at a San Francisco school Tuesday afternoon.

The event was held at Bret Harte Elementary School on Gilman Avenue at 3 p.m.

Durant and Adams read children’s stories on stage alongside some of the students in the Reading Partners program.

It is all part of the Read to Achieve Reading Rally presented by Ross Stores.

The event also had a question and answer session for the Warriors team members.

This is the 15th season where the Warriors and Ross stores have teamed up to host the Read to Achieve event. The goal of the program is to improve the reading of 3rd graders and prevent students from forgetting what they learned over the summer.

Videos courtesy of Jeff Pierce