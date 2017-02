PITTSBURG (KRON) — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Pittsburg on Wednesday night, according to police Cpt. Rathnesh Raman.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 2200 block of Leland Court. When officers arrived, they said they found the man shot dead.

Detectives are still investigating the scene.

No other information has been made available by police.